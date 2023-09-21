Tracking wet weather set to develop for the weekend

The forecast has been pretty straight-forward lately, and our stretch of beautiful weather continues Thursday afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs around 70. Nighttime will be clear, quiet and cool once again.

High, thin clouds will filter the sun across the region Friday and increase during the afternoon and evening especially.

These clouds come ahead of a developing storm center off the Carolina coastline that may or may not become a named tropical system in the days to come. Whether or not it gets a name is a moot point for us – because the forecast remains unchanged.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Areas of rain will develop on Saturday from south to north during the morning, and continue pretty much the entire afternoon before tapering off during the evening. But it’s important to note that the steady rain will be focused across central and southern New England with some showers or the leading edge reaching the North Country later in the day.

We’re still anticipating the wind to ramp up along the immediate south coast, with gusts 35 to 45 mph by Saturday evening. A brief break in the action will mean a dry start to our Sunday, though some showers and perhaps steadier rain looks like it may fill back in during the afternoon and evening especially.

Admittedly, there’s still some uncertainty as to exact placement of the rain, particularly on Sunday and amounts – so stay tuned to the latest. Some rain is likely to linger into the start of next week, but we turn gradually brighter and drier through midweek before the threat for some wet weather returns after that as seen in our exclusive 10 day forecast.