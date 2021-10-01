Tranquil Weather Ahead of Showers

Our mainly dry stretch of cool, early-fall weather continues on the first day of October as an area of high pressure heads into the region from the southwest.

We're expecting scattered clouds to develop during the day, with highs reaching into the 60s and a few locations touching 70 degrees.

Another cool and tranquil night is on tap Friday as high pressure settles overhead. We're expecting mid to upper 40s inland and low 50s at the coast. An approaching front will bring an increase in cloud coverage.

Saturday is expected to be dry in the south, with highs moderating a bit into the upper 60s to low 70s. Across the North Country, an area of low pressure dropping down from Canada will bring showers to New Hampshire and Vermont.

Clouds thicken up on Sunday for Maine's Fryeburg Fair, with showers moving south as a stalling frontal boundary provides focus for precipitation across central New England.

There's about a 30% chance of showers during the Patriots game at Gillette Stadium against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday features steady rain and cool temperatures in the low to mid 60s as a stalled front enhances lift in the atmosphere, resulting in increased precipitation amounts.

There may be small stream and river flooding issues across western Massachusetts and Connecticut, where water levels above normal remain.

A cold front slides across New England on Tuesday, ushering in drier, early-fall weather for the middle of the week.

Out in the open Atlantic Ocean, Category 4 Hurricane Sam continues to churn. At this time, the forecast takes the hurricane away from the U.S. as it makes a northeast turn away from our area. Swells from Hurricane Sam will increase during the weekend into next week, increasing rip current risks at our shores.

