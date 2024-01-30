Tuesday sees some sun, with high temps staying sub-freezing

Deep winter cold has returned! For a short stay, at least. Tuesday's wind chill will remain in the teens and 20s as high temperatures stay sub-freezing throughout the entire afternoon. Sun will blend with some clouds, but we'll struggle all day to keep it out.

Tuesday night is another very cold night under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall to the teens and low 20s. While Wednesday doesnt look very blue, we'll still manage to shake much of the cold and bounce back to the mid and upper 30s.

We'll build on some of that moderation Thursday as a front approaches from the west and northwest. This will be a reinforcing shot of cold air for the weekend, but it takes its sweet time settling in. That should buy us another day in the 40s Thursday before we come back to earth on Friday and the weekend.

No major storms will threaten through the weekend. With over 7 ½ inches of precipitation for the month – our 4th wettest January on record – I think we'll all enjoy the respite.