Tuesday Thunderstorms Threaten Flash Flooding

Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe Tuesday, but the flash flood risk remains fairly high

By Chris Gloninger

Thunderstorms will start up early this morning and continue through the afternoon and evening. With a cold pool of air aloft, it won’t take much for thunderstorms to rapidly develop.

At this point it does not appear severe weather is likely, but the flash flood risk remains fairly high. Some of our high resolution forecast models are showing 2 to 4 inches of rain in some communities.

Wednesday, we get a true break from the heat and humidity with high temperatures into the 70s. Thursday will also be quiet as temperatures climb back to about 80°.

Heat and humidity build again as we conclude the week and begin the weekend. Shower and storm chances will continue.

