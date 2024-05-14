Tuesday's temperatures bring taste of spring to New England

If Monday was an appetizer, Tuesday is the entrée to a summer-like day in New England.

Morning clouds continue to erode, giving way to sunny conditions through the region. By mid-morning, temperatures are already touching the 60s.

It's been a rather chilly spring, with nearly 40% of the season (31 days) with highs only in the 50s, and close to two weeks with high temperatures in the 60s.

The turnaround Tuesday will thrust highs into the upper 70s and low 80s, in part thanks to an area of high pressure and southwest winds that collapses the sea breeze. It will be enjoyed rain free too, which hasn't normally been the case this season.

Thirty-four days (50 %) of spring 2024 have featured at least a trace amount of rain. But Tuesday's warmth is no string's attached.

It is a temporary high, with warm conditions Wednesday. We'll be left with overcast skies for much of Wednesday before rain trickles back Wednesday night and Thursday morning.