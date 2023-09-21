Two more dry days before rain chances during the weekend

We still have a few nice days ahead before we tackle the weekend shower threat. Thursday morning’s cool temperatures are proof that the airmass has changed slightly; some spots are starting off near 40 degrees!

We’ll recover nicely each afternoon, with highs peaking in the low 70s. Friday, the winds will be a little stiffer from the ocean, so highs may not make it out of the 60s. If you’re heading to the beach for a stroll or a quick dip, beware of the rip currents from distant Hurricane Nigel. Surf will remain rough through the end of the week.

Our attention is still focused on the developing coastal storm off the coast of Florida and the Carolinas. This is an ironic (and rare) case where we will be less concerned about the track of the low, and more concerned about the path of the rain surrounding it. Right now it appears we will see SOME showers on Saturday and possibly Sunday, but not everyone will be washed out, and not everyone sees the same amount of rain. The best chances for a soaking are on Cape Cod and the Islands. Farther north into southern New Hampshire, it could simply be a few sprinkles. Still some time to sort out the finer points, but at least we have a glimmer of hope that the weekend isn’t awash in rain.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

After this rain threat passes, a reinvigorated high pressure system will build south from Quebec, steering the storm system away and driving a dry wedge of air into New England. The forecast once again looks fantastic across the region through the workweek.

Enjoy this fresh autumn air!