Perfect Beach Day Closes Out Weekend Before Scattered Severe Weather Returns Monday

It's been a quiet Sunday but that won't be the case on Monday.

Sunday has been not as humid with highs in the 90s under a mostly sunny sky in Southern New England while temperatures in the 80s with scattered showers to the north. It's been a perfect beach day with a lower risk for rip currents, except on south facing beaches.

Showers will return Monday and early Tuesday. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon, between noon and 6 p.m., with the main threat being for damaging wind and torrential rain and possibly flooding.

Looking like a busy afternoon tomorrow scattered strong to severe t'storms: torrential rain/flooding, damaging winds possible. More on @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/og4hZX7dTw — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) July 12, 2020

Less humid air takes over Tuesday night and Wednesday as high pressure settles over the region, with highs in the 70s and low 80s, but the comfortable air will be short-lived as the humidity returns Thursday with a mid-summer pattern in control through the end of the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast, with some areas capable of a reaching 90 degrees for three consecutive days.

Warm air returns by the end of the week with increasing humidity, as well. Temperatures could reach 90° next weekend and we stay warm through the next week.