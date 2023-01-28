Unseasonably Warm Weather Weekend in New England

Another pleasant and unseasonably warm winter weekend is ahead…though our luck runs out as we advance into February.

Focusing on the good, first, temperatures warm into the upper 40s, to near 50° throughout Saturday. This is supported by partly cloudy skies and a west, southwest wind near 15 miles an hour. A weak system overhead, keeps clouds in the mix for Sunday too, and even snow for areas in ski country, and across Northern New England. With warmer air south, a few scattered showers appear, but amounts will be on the low end. High temperatures reach 50° on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday both feature pleasant and calm conditions. We’ll have slightly cooler air in the mix but nothing drastic of a change. At best, it’s a return to normalcy for temperatures.

February looks to start a bit rocky as the atmosphere sets up for another storm. At this point, confidence is on the low-to-moderate end of the scale, thus bears watching.