Unsettled day ahead in New England with showers, downpours and isolated thunderstorms

Heat takes a bit of a break Wednesday. Humidity will not. Clouds will be more numerous, along with a shower/downpour threat from start to finish.

While these downpours don't seem to be filled with thunder and lightning, there's always a possibility we could see some in this setup. Rainfall-wise, we could see some heavy runoff and brief, localized flooding with some of the heavier bursts of rain.

Thursday clears out — as best as we can in this hazy, hot pattern – and temperatures soar back to the low 90s.

The heat index, however, will be topping 95 degrees at times thanks to the relentless humidity. Take it slow and easy through Friday with the hot temperatures. Doesn't take much to overdo it with this kind of weather.

We'd like to see the weekend begin to turn around and brighten up, but the pattern has other plans. We're seeing the threat for storms increase both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures "cool" to back to the mid-80s.

Timing-wise, it’s a tough call. Seems we could be under the gun mainly in the afternoon, but we'll have to fine tune things as we close in on the end of the week.