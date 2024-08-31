Warm and humid Saturday before rain on Sunday in New England

A warm and humid start to Labor Day Weekend as our overall air flow comes at as from the south. More in the way of clouds this afternoon along with some sunny breaks, still a nice day to hang out at the pools, lakes, or beaches if that’s in your plans.

Much of southern New England stays on the dry side apart from a rogue shower/sprinkle through this evening, northernmost New England will see scattered showers along with some thunderstorms as a cold front slowly approaches from the northwest. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s along with humidity on the increase.

Overnight tonight will be on the cloudy side with showers and a few rumbles of thunder over northern New England spilling into central and southern New England. Muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday will feature clouds and sun along with warm temperatures and high humidity. Scattered showers along with a few rumbles of thunder are expected to linger into the early morning hours over southern New England and along the Maine coastline as the cold front slowly passes through.

Not all is lost Sunday as we’re expecting some dry times during the day, especially over central and northern New England, but with a cold front slowly passing by, there looks to be enough instability in the atmosphere to produce a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, an isolated storm may reach strong to severe status with gusty wind and heavy rain. Highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

By Sunday night we’ll see the cold front move offshore taking the showers, storms, and humidity with it. Cooler and drier conditions will be on its heels setting us up for a pleasant Labor Day with plenty of sunshine south, few clouds north with some mountain sprinkles and showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s south, 60s north.

The Fall like conditions stick around through the middle of next week with highs mostly in the low to mid 70s, lows in the 40s & 50s with some 30s showing up across western and northern New England! Temps eventually moderate into the upper 70s by the end of the work week which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.

Have a safe and happy holiday weekend!