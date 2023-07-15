Warm and humid Saturday before storms and showers on Sunday

Another weekend, another wet forecast. But it’s not all about the water. I’m seeing today as the pick, with just a *small* chance at a passing shower or downpour.

It’s a rarity in this pattern: We’re somewhat unstable, the air is thick with water vapor, BUT we can’t get the storms to fire. In the upper atmosphere, there’s a “cap” that is limited the cloud development.

That said, we may be able to overcome this and pop a random shower or downpour this afternoon. Nothing to cancel plans over, but something to keep in mind.

Sunday is a different story. We’ll be unstable from the surface to the upper atmosphere. Storms will flare and downpours will push through. Any of these storms will have the ability to produce some flooding, so keep that in mind as you travel or plan. With dewpoints holding in the low 70s, there’ll be no shortage of water to feed the storms.

Another dry start to the workweek is on tap for Monday, then it’s back to the storms Tuesday…and drying out again Wednesday. This pattern is relentless.

Make the best of your weekend!