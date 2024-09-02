Labor Day

Warm and Sunny Labor Day before it cools down

Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies and lows in the 40s and 50s.

By Dominic Brown

NBC Universal, Inc.

As we continue moving through your Labor Day, expect comfortable weather in the Greater Boston area.  Low humidity will be the rule today, making it feel like fall. 

High temperatures will be in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.  Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies and lows in the 40s and 50s.

After a cool start to our Tuesday, temperatures will warm up into the low 70s with low humidity.  We’ll see sunny skies.

Our dry, sunny stretch will continue from Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

All good things must come to an end though.  By the weekend, a cold front will push into the area, giving way to scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in near 70.

This article tagged under:

Labor Day
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us