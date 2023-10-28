Warm and sunny Saturday before cooldown on Sunday

We’re clinging to the last late-summer like afternoon we’re having before our weather pattern takes a turn to the cooler and rainy weather. Temperatures today climb to the upper 70s and low 80s with ample sunshine and westerly winds.

Our shift comes, though, as our cold front dives south, bringing overcast skies Sunday morning along with showers by the afternoon. The high temperatures will be significantly cooler, which may feel like a shock to the system. Northeast onshore winds and limited mixing will keep temperatures around 50 degrees.

Our showers will persist into Monday, maintaining cool conditions similar to Sunday with highs in the 50s. The north country may see their first round of snow along the Canadian Border with amounts varying from 2-4 inches, accumulation will be more difficult as our grounds are still mild.

Well-below normal temperatures will remain through Halloween as highs struggle to reach 50, but will do so along bright sunny skies.

Dry conditions will last us through Tuesday night before another round of unsettled weather brings us rain and a mix of wet snow into the higher elevations pushing north.

The rain will creep up from the south as a coastal low hovers near Long Island. The moisture will expand into central and northern New England by Wednesday afternoon pushing rain and possible snow along the Berkshires to VT.

Highs on Wednesday will stay in the upper 40s, becoming the coolest day in our current 10-day forecast with overnight temperatures dipping to the lower 30s.

By the second half of next week we’ll be warmed up by sunny days and climbing temperatures that take us back to seasonable values ranging in the upper 50s to the 60s next weekend. Next Saturday into Sunday we’ll see Daylight Saving Time ending, pushing our clocks back an hour.