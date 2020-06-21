Warm and Sunny Sunday for New England

It also appears that we will be staying warm to hot over the next week to 10 days. At the coast it may be a little cooler with seabreeze is developing during the afternoon, but for the interior this could end up being a long duration heat wave.

Thunderstorms are possible by Wednesday, and we will get some widespread much-needed rain, but unfortunately it won’t do a whole lot considering we are running a 4-5 inch deficit across most of New England.

Even after the cold front temperatures will stay in the 80s for the rest of next week and into the following weekend. It doesn’t look like we are in for a pattern change anytime soon.