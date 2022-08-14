Warm Closeout to Weekend Before Rain Returns Midweek

Stunner of a day today after the fall-like feel yesterday.

Beach day today with warmer temperatures and humidity remaining comfortable, dew points in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures in the mid to lower 80s with coast a bit cooler due to the seabreezes. Gorgeous weather, whether you’re heading to the beach or simple enjoy any outdoor activities.

Tonight we’ll continue to enjoy dry weather with light winds and mostly clear skies thanks to a the influence of a high pressure. Temperatures will be on the cool side, not as cool as last night. Lows from 50s to lower 60s.

We kick off the work week with quiet weather, sun and seasonable temperatures around 80. Then we’ll enter into a periodically unsettled stretch through midweek. Most of the rain will be on Wednesday. The much-needed rain will make a presence overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Meanwhile, the temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s through Thursday before the warm up develops with humidity Friday into the weekend. The good news is that we are not anticipating oppressive heat.