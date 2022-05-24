forecast

Warm Days, Cool Nights Ahead Before Humidity Picks Up for the Holiday Weekend

Some summer-like thunderstorms may arrive in New England at the start to Memorial Day Weekend

By Pamela Gardner

A map showing forecasted low temperatures in New England on the night of Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
NECN

Highs Tuesday will be in the 60s to low 70s across the Northeast with plenty of sun. A light east wind at the coast will keep temps in the low 60s there.

The next few nights will be milder, in the 40s with clouds rolling through off and on.

Highs stay in the low 70s Wednesday into Thursday, although a warm front lifts through the Northeast Thursday, bringing our humidity up again.

The humid air sticks around for Friday into Saturday, with dewpoints in the 60s. Our temps will be in the upper 70s both days, as a low pressure system approaches.

This may bring in some summer-like thunderstorms for the start to our holiday weekend.

Saturday looks a little cooler and more rainy now. Then by Sunday our humidity should lower, as a cold front moves through. This front will bring drier air, but not cooler temps by that much. Highs stay in the 70s for Sunday and Monday, with drying weather.

Next week we see a little more of a warm-up with highs in the low 80s across the northeast. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

forecastMassachusettsBostonWeatherNew England
