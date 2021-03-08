forecast

Warm Front Moves in Monday, Brings Spring Weather for the Week

After a warm front moves in Monday night, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s Tuesday and the 60s for the rest of the week

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Our thaw kicks off today. Temperatures over the weekend were in the 30s, but without the wind on Sunday, there wasn’t as much bite as there was on Saturday.

A warm front will move through tonight with a couple of snow flurries. By tomorrow, any morning clouds will clear and temperatures by afternoon will climb into the mid-50s.

The warm-up doesn’t stop there. Wednesday through Friday look even warmer with highs in the 60s. It’s possible that temperatures may overachieve, and we could hit the low 70s.

A cold front will move in Friday with an increase in clouds. Showers will be possible, but we aren’t expecting any significant rain over the next week to ten days. It’ possible that we could see a round of more significant rain by mid-week next week.

