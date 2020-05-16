Warm, Rain-Free Weekend

It is a beautiful Saturday for New England as high pressure settles in and gives us two days without rain.

Highs today will be in the 70s inland, while cooler at the coast due to a sea breeze that develops late afternoon.

Clouds will re-develop over the mountains in Northern New England being that there’s some colder air aloft so a sprinkle or shower is possible this afternoon.

Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies will keep our temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Patchy fog is possible along the South Coast.

Sunday will feature variable clouds with highs in the 60s to low 70s inland, while a bit cooler at the coast once again, courtesy of a light sea breeze.

A warm front approaches from the southwest and this will bring a chance for showers late Sunday into Monday morning, this front is accompanied by an area of low pressure that will be responsible for widespread showers Monday and also strong winds.

Your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the situation closely as it may cause some coastal flooding, beach erosion and minor street flooding.

As of now, there is a chance we will have a tropical storm over the Carolinas Monday, which will enhance the wind over Southern New England to start the week.

Monday and Tuesday will be raw & damp with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

By Wednesday, our weather begins to improve with breaks in the clouds and temperatures in the 60s.

There’s a chance for showers Thursday night and another round Friday night, but overall, conditions into Memorial Day weekend look mostly dry and warmer with highs closer to 80 degrees.