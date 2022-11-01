forecast

Warm, Rainy Start to November

By Pete Bouchard

The next three months feature the least amount of daylight of the entire year. As a result, the Northern Hemisphere goes into a period of intense cooling as we maneuver through winter.

But don’t tell that to the forecast. With the current stretch promising to reach into the weekend, we’ll be more than mild, we’ll be in “near-record” territory.

First, the showers. Tuesday sees them run through from time to time, predominately in the first part of the day. As the clouds thin out in the afternoon, we’ll make another run for 70 in spots. All told, this isn’t a big rain maker for us this time around. And Tuesday is essentially the only day of the week that is threatened by rain.

We’re in the same airmass Wednesday, but the wind will turn more northerly and then perhaps even onshore late day. That should cap our temps in the mid-60s at the coast, but elsewhere, upper 60s are possible.

After we shave off a few more degrees on Thursday, the outrageous warmth will surge in late Friday and into the weekend. While we may not set records on Fri/Sat in Boston (78/79 respectively), records may fall in other parts of New England.

Welcome to Novem. The brr is obviously missing this year.  

