Warm Temperatures Continue, Only to be Followed By Snow

While not as bright as yesterday, today is looking unusually mild across the area as a fast-moving weather system rolls by. Highs should top out in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds, along with passing showers.

Despite the warmer temperatures, winter isn't over quite yet. The cold comes rushing back on Sunday.

The snow expected on Sunday should be enough to put down between two and four inches of snow throughout the day. Because of the gentle pace of the snow, there shouldn't be any concern over it hindering any Super Bowl parties. Still, expect some slippery spots as temps hold in the upper 20s. And yes, that’s after highs near 60 on Saturday.