Warm Tonight, Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on Labor Day

Warm and muggy this evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across western and northern New England, along a cold front which will slowly move through the region overnight.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous overnight with some locally heavy downpours possible. Lows will drop into the 50s and 60s north, 60s south.

Labor Day is looking wet across much of the region with the exception of northern Maine. Much of the day will feature cooler temperatures along with periods of rain, some embedded thunder, and locally heavy downpours which may produce some flooding in the usually prone areas as well as along the roadways as ripples of low pressure develop along a stalled frontal boundary located over southern New England.



The heaviest axis of rain looks to be across central and northern New England during the morning to early afternoon and is expected to shift into southern New England during the mid afternoon and evening hours with locally heavy rain expected right through Monday night there.

A First Alert Stamp is posted on our Exclusive 10-Day forecast for the likelihood of localized flooding during the Labor Day Holiday. It is a big travel day, so please take it slowly out on the roadways and don’t drive through any flooded areas. Highs will range from the low to mid 60s north to the mid 70s southwestern New England.

Wet conditions will be with us early Tuesday across much of southern New England, but we’ll see rain taper off from south to north during the afternoon along with cooler temperatures. In terms of rain totals through Tuesday, we’re expecting 1-2” across southern New England into central areas with locally higher amounts possible. Thereafter, we’ll turn drier and stay seasonably cool through the mid-week with temperatures moderating back into the 80s by the end of the week.