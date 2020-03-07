Warm-Up Ahead: Sunny Sunday Followed By Temperatures in the 60s Monday

Another sign that we’re one step closer to spring? It’s Daylight Saving Time overnight. We lose an hour of sleep, but we’ll gain an hour of daylight at the end of the day.

Sunday will end up being the pick of the weekend. Skies will be sunny, winds will diminish and temperatures will warm back into the mid 50s.

Our warm-up will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s (it’s possible that a few communities may hit 70 degrees). You might ask – when was the last time we were 70 degrees?! Well, it wasn’t actually that long ago. Remember, in January, the temperature reached the 70s two times in Boston. So yes, after a “normal” winter, 70 degrees would be a significant feat, but not this winter.

The rest of the week looks unseasonably mild, but not as warm as the first couple days of the work week. Temperatures will drop back into the 40s and 50s and that’s where we will stay for the remainder of the 10-day forecast period.

It doesn’t look like we will see any significant storm systems in the next 10 days. Yes, there will be numerous shower chances, but it doesn’t seem like we will see a lot of wet (or snowy) weather.