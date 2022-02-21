Warm Weather Peaks Wednesday Ahead of Late Week Snow

I feel like we say ”There will be a lot of ups and downs in the weather department this week...” a lot as meteorologists in New England.
Yup, you guessed it – another rollercoaster ride of temperatures is in the cards for us.
If your preference is for warmer air, then you’ll certainly enjoy the spring like preview, which peaks on Wednesday with highs well into the 60s for many of us (perhaps just shy of records).
Before we get there, conditions will be quiet and pleasant Monday with highs in the 50s followed by increasing clouds Monday night.
The clouds come ahead of some rain for our Tuesday. Expect a few showers from late morning into the afternoon with steadier rain from west to east by the evening and overnight.
The only trouble spot in terms of wintry weather will be from north-central NH into western Maine where some light freezing rain and sleet accumulation will create some slippery travel.
Otherwise, rainfall totals will generally run ¼ to ¾ of an inch, wrapping up pre-dawn Wednesday. The cold front itself moves through Wednesday afternoon, marked by a gusty wind shift and sharply colder air spilling into the region.
In fact, Thursday’s high temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees colder than the day prior! The next storm approaches Thursday night and will start as snow before gradually transitioning to a wintry mix in parts of southern New England.
This many days ahead of time, there are a lot of details to be ironed out. But it’s safe to say we can lock in the storm and expect travel headaches on Friday – with an early estimate of 6 to 12 inches of snow for many of us.
The biggest question will be how far north the mixing line will travel and how quickly that transition will be made.
Either way, behind that system, the weekend looks quiet and chilly, with highs in the 30s.