Warm Weather, Sunshine Continues Before Chance of Rain this Week

It does not get much better than this for springtime in New England, especially the March portion of spring. March can be an unruly month for weather, but we’re getting off lightly here in New England for another couple days.

High pressure - with dry - air means chilly nights but what a rebound in the afternoon. This morning some of the valley areas were as cool as 17°, and will be close to 65° before the sun goes down. More than a 40° spread from morning to afternoon for a few.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Interestingly, Mount Washington was the warm spot in New Hampshire this morning at 34°, all a result of an inversion due to a strong high-pressure system that has stalled over us.

Light wind also means a local onshore breeze, so by the ocean we are about 15° colder than inland areas. More of the same tonight, with a big bright moon and frosty low temperatures again in the 20s and 30s with the inversion.

And another set up with sunshine and 65° away from the coast again tomorrow, 50s at the shore.

A weak storm system off North Carolina mostly should stay at sea, but another system in the Midwest will reach toward the ocean storm and we likely see a warm front developing over us Wednesday. It will bring at least low clouds with fog and drizzle, but perhaps some welcomed rain too by later Wednesday and early Thursday.

Then we are warmer and more humid for Thursday with breaks of sunshine a few spots to get to 70°.

It’s a tough call on when and how much rain comes late week - but the front is stalling near New England with some downpours possible Thursday afternoon or Friday. We may even get a thunderstorm before cooler and drier air moves our way for the weekend.

It’s not an easy forecast for the weekend, but we’re optimistic there should be at least some sunshine. Where that happens we could get into the 50s, but we also see colder air coming at us. We may have some more rain, perhaps changing to snow by late weekend or early next week.

For now enjoy this beautiful March sunshine, as seen in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.