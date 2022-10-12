Warm Wednesday, But Rain Moves in Later This Week

Wednesday will bring warmer weather with high temperatures in the 70s. While this is an anomaly for this time of year, it’s certainly not unheard of. Usually highs range from 60 to 64 degrees, so 70s will be welcomed. Sunny skies prevail for one final day ahead of the arrival of a cold front on Thursday.

Milder air remains Thursday as southerly flow cranks ahead of the front, ushering in moisture. The evening will have winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour, with stronger gusts near 40 mph. Right now, timing for the rain looks to be late Thursday and into Friday morning.

Atmospheric moisture content is roughly two to four times the normal. This will lead to locally heavy rain and downpours, and could produce flash flooding.

We’re in a time of year where foliage begins to really peak, but viewing will be cut short with the arrival of our late week cold front.

It’s pertinent to clear storm drains if you haven’t already, before the arrival of showers. This will help lessen the chance for ponding and standing water.

As it stands right now, the front doesn’t lag, and most rain is out by the beginning of the weekend. It will be slightly cooler, but nothing too drastic into Saturday and Sunday. It’s more of a restoration to fall, with highs in the lower-to-mid 60s.

In the long range outlook, temperatures drop below normal for the third week of the month. This trend gets started this weekend, and stairsteps down each day through next week.