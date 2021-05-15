Warm Weekend Continues With Mostly Sun, Spot Showers

We had the best morning of the year so far!

It was crisp, mostly sunny and simply perfect. Just like yesterday and the day prior, the sun will warm things up quickly and building clouds are expected this afternoon with scattered showers in Maine and a sprinkle in Southern New England, while it’s mainly rain-free elsewhere.

Highs today will reach the mid and upper 70s with a few spots making it to 80 degrees and an afternoon sea breeze along the coast. Once the sun goes down, showers fade away and temperatures drop slowly into the 40s and 50s overnight.

We do it all over again tomorrow, though there will be more moisture and a stronger disturbance aloft. Once that cold air mixes with the warm air at the surface, scattered showers and isolated thunder are possible during the afternoon and evening. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans but make sure you have a plan B and keep an eye to the sky.

Today (Saturday): Sun to clouds, isolated PM sprinkle. Highs in the 70s. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Sunday: Sun to variable clouds, chance AM shower, scattered PM thunder. Highs in the 70s.

This pattern will continue into Monday and Tuesday: generally warm with afternoon spot showers as disturbances aloft pass through New England. Highs will stay in the 70s both days.

By Wednesday, there is a high probability that temperatures rise into the 80s, especially inland, and that’s an occurrence we haven’t seen much this year. The last time Boston, Providence and Worcester hit 80 was back in September of 2020.

The chance for showers may climb again Friday into next weekend as seen in our First Alert Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.