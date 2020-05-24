Warmer Temps Memorial Day, Chance to Hit 90 Degrees Mid-Week

It was a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s over Maine and New Hampshire under a clear sky and dry air in place. Plentiful sunshine is in the forecast today, so this will allow temperatures to rise quickly into the 60s and 70s inland while still cool near the coast, with highs in the 50s.

It's a nice day to be outdoors, but make sure to apply the sunblock, because UV index is high.

Tonight, clouds will increase from the southeast, with much of southern New England staying mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle along Cape Cod and the Islands as some moisture moves in from the ocean.

Memorial Day features more clouds than sun with a few showers across southeastern Massachusetts, but it will be warmer with highs in the 60s for most communities, with a few spots making it to 70.

A taste of summer is on the way with temperatures getting close to 90 degrees by mid-week. Tuesday will be the beginning of the warm-up with highs soaring into the 80s during the afternoon. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be the warmest out of the stretch with increasing humidity, it will be muggy Thursday.

By Friday, showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Some storms may be strong to severe.

Behind the front, there will be drier air and temperatures will cool off as well. Highs next weekend will be in the 70s. Our exclusive 10-day forecast indicates showers and even cooler weather for the first days in June.