Warmer Saturday as Wind Subsides, Clouds Move In

We have another cold morning on Saturday, with lows in the single digits and teens.

Thankfully, the wind relaxed more than the previous night, so the wind chill isn’t quite as bad. Temps slowly return to average this afternoon -- 42 for Boston’s high -- as clouds also thicken up. We keep it dry until late in the day when a warm front lifts from the southwest. A light wintry mix is possible as it heads towards Boston between 9 p.m. and midnight. Light snow to sleet will be found across northern New England as the colder air is slower to exit there.

Eventually, the warm front will lift as far north as Canada, allowing for a surge of warmth to the international line for Sunday. Highs reach the 50s to 60s in New England on a strong southwest wind. Gusts will be as high as 30-40 mph, especially at the coastline. As for the rain chances, scattered downpours head in for mid-morning to early afternoon. Then another wave of showers and downpours will head towards Boston after 8 p.m. Sunday. This means in the afternoon and early evening, southern New England will have plenty of dry breaks and even some sun peeking through to enjoy the warmth, though the wind will be a nuisance.

Colder air heads in for Monday, but temps may still manage to reach the 40s to 50s south as a boundary settles near New England. Another system rides along this boundary and will bring in more scattered showers for Monday. Some of that system may change to snow for the second half of Monday into Tuesday, but we will watch this closely. Highs will stay more spring-like and seasonable in the 40s to low 50s through the work week.