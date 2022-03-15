Warmer Temps, Rain Chances Over the Next Few Days

Time change aside, spring is well underway this week. Although our normal high is in the mid-40s, the current pattern will support temps in the 50s…with an occasional 60-62 degree reading away from the coast.

What’s an even bigger bonus is that we’ll be hard-pressed to find an all-day rainstorm in the forecast too. The showers look like they’ll zoom through overnight tonight and exit early in the morning.

Sun will be in limited doses today, but it’s enough for us to cozy up to 60. Tomorrow’s a different story. We’re expecting a lot more sun after a few morning clouds, and temperatures once again will approach 60 – away from the coast.

‘Tis the season for the sea breeze, that localized wind that blows off the chilly Atlantic and keeps the temps on the cool end of the spectrum along the shore roads and coastal communities.

This is also the time of year for the spring peepers (small frogs) to emerge in the vernal pools and wetlands. Just a few to start off later this week, but the familiar chirp will last deep into the night. Lawns may start the greening process too thanks to milder temps and a good supply of sun.

Sadly, the forecast for St. Patrick’s Day isn’t as rosy. Clouds and cool temperatures will rule the roost, and a few showers could move in by afternoon. There’s no escaping the chilly temps either.

Low 50s are expected with an onshore wind. The turnaround, however, is a quick as a leprechaun’s wink: Friday’s highs will soar to the upper 60s and low 70s! Then it’s back to Earth for the weekend as showers return on Saturday.