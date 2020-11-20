Warmer Temps Return Friday, Saturday Ahead of Cold Front Sunday

Our warm up continues today! Temperatures will reach the low 60s in most communities. It will be mainly sunny. If you have outdoor dining plans this evening, the weather will be ideal.

Tomorrow temperatures take a step back, but it will be a nice day regardless. Sunday will be much cooler. A cold front will pass through New England Saturday night.

Clouds will linger into Sunday, which will knock temperatures down, but an onshore wind will help replace 50s for 40s. The farther you are away from the coast, the nicer the day.

Wet weather may return Sunday night into Monday. Monday we briefly turn warmer once again. Highs will reach the upper 50s. We’re back to seeing seasonable air in place Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another storm system will move in Wednesday afternoon into Thanksgiving morning. A round of wind and rain will be possible. Thanksgiving afternoon looks warmer and drier. Temperatures will reach the low 50s.

The weather looks to stay unsettled into next weekend. Temperatures by that point will return to the mid to upper 40s.