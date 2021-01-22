Warmer Temps, Scattered Flurries Friday Before Cold, Windy Weekend

Today brings a little bit of milder air before real winter cold takes over for the weekend. Another shortwave has also brought in more flurries across southern New England this morning. Snow showers continue across ski areas, especially in Vermont, where they have picked up several inches of snowfall overnight.

A little push of warmer air has returned and that's why highs in southern New England will be in the low 40s, 30s north. A few flurries or snow showers will develop again around sunset and - just like the last few days - it's hit or miss. These snow flurries are part of another push of cold air that will bring in that winter chill we have been waiting for.

Highs this weekend will only be in the 20s south and in the teens north, with mountain summits in the single digits. We have a steady wind around both days and the wind chills will be even colder for all, but at least we will be sunny both days. Wind chills will be in the single digits overnight, teens during the day.

Next week stays pretty quiet as colder temperatures hang around. Highs stay in the 30s for the rest of the 10-day forecast. Any storm systems look to stay away. Even the one for Monday night into Tuesday seems to be staying south of us.

However, one forecast model is trending a bit farther north, which means some snow for southern New England. This also meets up with a wave in the atmosphere that can also trigger some snow showers in the northeast. We will watch this closely.