Warmer temps, some chances for wintry mix come this week

A little warm up is here this week. After morning lows dropped to the single digits and even below zero in northern New England, our temperatures will break freezing by Monday afternoon.

Highs reach the mid to upper 30s in southern New England with a light breeze from the southwest that helps to pull in the milder air. Clouds start to build in this evening and through Monday night. The clouds act like a blanket to trap in some of the daytime heat, so lows won't be able to drop like the last few clear nights.

We will be in the 20s and 30s. Tuesday's highs reach the 30s to some lower 40s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A couple chances for a wintry mix will move through this week. Tuesday afternoon we start off as some scattered light snow. More of a mix in Boston and south with the milder temperatures Tuesday evening, then changing to light snow by nightfall as temps drop.

Light snow accumulation is expected through early Wednesday with a coating to 1 inch around Boston, Providence and Hartford. Around 2 inches of snow in the Berkshires, Green Mountains and southern New Hampshire.

As a near stationary front becomes a warm front and lifts north on Wednesday into Thursday, we see scattered rain across southern New England Thursday into Friday. The mountains will get more of a wintry mix then changing to rain Thursday into Friday. Though, northern Maine should stay cold enough for snow on Friday.

As we track in rain, temperatures warm to the 40s and low 50s for the end of the week. We even stay mild for the weekend with highs in the low 40s both days.

Colder air returns for the end of the 10-day with highs in the 30s.