Warmer Temps Wednesday Before Rain, Snow Moves in

Wet weather returns Thursday afternoon and evening, when a coastal storm is forecast to pass to the south

Yesterday wasn’t as cold as Monday and today will be warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will warm slowly.

Once again, dry conditions and low humidity levels will stick around, so additional brush fires are possible. Today's threat isn’t as high as the last several days. We can expect mainly quiet weather today with some clouds overspreading southern New England. High temperatures will be near 50.

Thursday into Friday is looking a little more interesting. Wet weather returns Thursday afternoon and evening. A coastal storm is forecast to pass to the south. As some cold air wraps in on the northern side of low pressure light rain may change to snow. If we are to see snow accumulations, they look to be light.

For the first day of Spring it will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 40s, but by Sunday temperatures will return to around 50. The following week looks to be seasonably mild.

