Warmer Weather on the Way, Wind Chill Lessens Thursday

Yesterday ended up being the coldest day of the season so far.

Since it’s been warm, this shot of “colder” air was a shock to the system. The blast of cold was short lived, temperatures will be moderating starting today. We will also be dry for the next several days.

The 50°+ warmth will stick around into Monday. It’s possible that we could reach the low 60s Friday and again on Monday. Our weather will likely turn a bit more unsettled next week. We aren’t expecting to see any heavy rain, but showers are possible.

Cooler air will make a return as we head into mid week next week. Right now, Thanksgiving looks seasonably cool with a few showers around.