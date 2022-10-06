Warmer Weather to End Work Week Before Weekend Cool Down

The deluge came to the Cape and much of the South Shore Wednesday. Amounts topped 4 inches (!) in some communities as thunder swept in from the ocean.

Yes, you read that right. Oftentimes, the ocean air/environment is the Achilles’ Heel for thunderstorms, but with this ocean-born-remnant-of-Ian storm, the tables were turned. Unfortunately, the water wasn’t as widespread as we had hoped, and the North Shore/Merrimack Valley was once again left wanting. Drought conditions will likely improve to the south, but stubbornly remain from Boston north.

As the storm pulls away, the warmer air slides in to fill the void. Highs leap to the 70s as the skies clear (slowly near the coast/Capes). Friday's the pick of the week. Highs get a little bump from the southwest wind and level off in the mid-70s.

But a front coming Friday night will turn things back to October. Chill settles in on Saturday with a steady northwest breeze. High pressure continues to build down from Sunday into next Tuesday. This will result in a spectacular stretch of autumn air for the period. And with foliage nearing peak in many spots, it’s the kind of stuff that makes New England so perfect this time of year.

Enjoy the weekend.