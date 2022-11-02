Warming Trend Continues Ahead of Potential Records Over Weekend

We’re hitting a sunny stride in the days ahead…in what is typically the cloudiest month of year.

We have NO days in the 10-day forecast that are below normal. And later this week, the overnight LOW temperatures will be above our normal HIGH temperatures for the date. A streak of 70-plus is likely from Saturday through Monday, where records may be challenged on Sunday.

It’s certainly a remarkable time. It’s also great in this climate of increasing costs for utilities. Hard to believe, but some people haven’t even turned their heat on. While this is also great for yard cleanup, be advised that ladybugs and stink bugs will also be out and about looking for winter residences. These warm spells may even get them to swarm in some communities.

No storm systems will threaten in this big warmup. We’ll see plenty of blue skies in this stretch. Expect some nights to really chill out in the suburbs over the next couple of nights. By the weekend, that should wash out of the forecast as the entire airmass will be warm – and a bit humid.