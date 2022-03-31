Warming Trend Continues, Along With Afternoon Winds and Storm Threat

Temperatures are making an effort to increase, and the difference was felt this morning when we woke up in the 40s rather than 20s this time.

By 9 a.m., Connecticut already had some spots in the 50s. The wind has remained below 20 mph and we’ll continue to enjoy calm wind speeds from now through early afternoon. This evening our wind speeds will increase and gust over 40 mph for some, especially along the south and southeast, where the gusts could go up to 50 mph for a brief period of time. Showers move in as well from the west and northwest and move east-northeast. Embedded thunderstorms will be possible with heavier rain for some.

These showers will continue through tonight and will mostly be out by tomorrow morning. Fog will develop in northern New England, especially along the Maine coast. Isolated sprinkles and light showers may be possible in an isolated form. A mix of sun and clouds will remain through tomorrow afternoon before more showers fill in from the west. Scattered showers will move along from early afternoon through our Friday evening and then shift out by tomorrow night. But snow is also in the forecast for our mountains. We’ll see scattered snow from early afternoon through late Friday.

Our weekend is featuring cooler temperatures but a mostly dry Saturday. Sunday will start off dry and showers will then fill in through the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-50s Saturday afternoon to the low 50s and upper 40s on Sunday.

Next week will remain above average for this time of the year with highs that increase to the mid-50s by Monday and manage to increase to the upper 50s by late week.