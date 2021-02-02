LIVE STORM COVERAGE: Widely Varied Snow Totals, Thousands Without Power Tuesday

A nor'easter continues to move across New England, making driving perilous, knocking out power and closing schools. Between zero and 18 inches of snow has fallen - depending upon location - as the storm brings a mix of snow and rain.

Snow totals vary widely from East Acton at 18.7", Dracut with 17.7", Chelmsford at 15", Worcester with 13.8" and Boston with at just 1.2" of snow.

Though the heavy snow should be through Tuesday, sprinkles and flurries will continue to come down. Some snow showers may continue into Wednesday, potentially bringing an inch of snow.

Wind gusts are blowing around 35 to 40 mph, enough for widely scattered power outages over the course of the morning and the afternoon.

But the heavy snow on power lines is the main cause of power outages, which could continue Tuesday. As of 4 a.m., more than 7,000 people were without power in the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s Tuesday, but the actual temperature will near 30 degrees.

The peak of the storm saw near-blizzard and white-out conditions, as snowfall rates reached 1-3 inches per hour between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. from southwest to northeast.

The numbers of people without electricity fluctuated as the night went on. As of around midnight, more than 14,200 customers had lost power in Massachusetts.