WATCH LIVE: Winter Storm Arrives in New England, Bringing Several Inches of Snow

Snow, and slick roads will greet commuters early on Tuesday. By the morning commute, a few inches of snow will likely have fallen, and the snow will continue to fall throughout the day.

Snowfall Totals in New England

A 2 to 4 inch band of snowfall is likely in and around Boston. To the south and east of the city, we can expect 1 to 3 inches, with lowest amounts for the Cape and Islands. MetroWest can expect 4 to 6 inches, with as much as 6 to 8 inches in Worcester County in elevated spots.

Winter Weather to Linger Through Tuesday

By mid to late afternoon, snow will begin to slow down, and even mix with and change to rain and sleet near the coast. With a higher sun angle and temperatures in the middle 30s, the evening commute home will be easier.

Tuesday night, any lingering snow tapers off, and skies slowly clear. Icy spots are possible, with lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday is partly cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the lower 40s. For Thursday, expect very mild conditions, and the chance for afternoon rain showers. Highs should be near 50.

More Storms Possible Late Week

On Friday, lingering morning rain ends. Then, snow could begin late in the evening. Highs will be in the upper 30s. We're watching Saturday for snow, or a mix of snow and ice. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Sunday could see lingering snow flurries, or sleet, with highs near 40 degrees.