Waves of Rain, Wintry Mix and Even Thunderstorms Move Through This Weekend

This evening we have clouds around and milder temperatures after warming to the 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Most spots stay dry, with a chance for a stray shower moving through. Overnight lows fall to the low 30s north, and the low 40s to the south. More rain heads in for the weekend in waves. No washouts, but no full sunshine either.

Tomorrow the clouds thicken up and with some daytime heating, we build on instability. Combining this with a shortwave moving through, we see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A cut-off low is helping to eject these waves of energy across the northeast, keeping our pattern unsettled. A cold front slides through Saturday and overnight and this means we see a wintry mix to snow showers in higher terrain. Meanwhile, across lower elevations we can see thunderstorms that produce small soft hail, or graupel.

More showers and a couple storms are possible for Sunday as another shortwave moves through. Temps go from the 50s Saturday to the 40s on Sunday as colder air begins to filter in. Some areas will see snow showers and potentially snow squalls Sunday evening. The mountains will see scattered coatings to 4” of snow through Monday morning from these scattered snow showers.

Wintry weather and wind chills return Monday

Gusty wind returns for Sunday into Monday and also Tuesday. Scattered light snow showers hang around for Monday as we see temps stay in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Overnight lows drop to the 20s and teens, with wind chills below zero in northern New England Monday and Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s highs are also in the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s.

Our temperatures slowly modify for midweek, then reach 60 by next Friday. A true topsy-turvy spring pattern here!