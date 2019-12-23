Weak Front to Bring in Colder Temperatures

Our snowpack continues to melt away and will be all gone in most of southern New England in time for Christmas. No new snowflakes will fall in time for the holiday.

There is a weak cold front moving through tonight, but all we will notice will be the colder temperatures for the next two days. We go from the low 50s to the upper 30s and low 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, but this is seasonable.

With the quiet weather pattern, car travel across the northeast will be easy-going! The main issue the next several mornings will be patchy black ice as the afternoon melting continues and everything refreezes overnight.

An area of low pressure will track well northwest of us for Friday, bringing in a wintry mix to rain showers south. This quickly moves out for the start to the weekend as Saturday's highs reach the mid-40s.

There is a larger storm system developing for Sunday into the start of next week. This one looks to be mostly rain, but may end sometime Tuesday as some light snow or a mix.

The storm should exit before New Year's Eve celebrations across the northeast. We should be dry and seasonable as 2020 kicks off on our 10th day of the 10-day forecast.