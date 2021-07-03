Weather Gets Better Heading into 4th of July

Showers increase this afternoon as we remain under the grip of a very slow-moving storm system in the upper atmosphere. When these finish later tonight, some spots will have collected at least another half-inch or water.

With the winds continuing from the northeast, the stage is set for another chilly day with patchy fog developing this evening. Overnight, showers will continue to move through. As we head into July 4, the forecast improves slightly. We’ll be waking up to cloudy skies but El Señor Sol will be trying to peak through the clouds. We’ll also see less shower presence. Sadly, whatever sun we do see may could set us up for more showers as the upper atmosphere remains unstable. I just don’t see any widespread rainfall, so there will be several dry hours – maybe nearly an entire day’s worth – for many towns and cities. Temps recover a bit too. Highs should level off in the mid-60s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There’s more warmth in store for Monday too. With the breezes returning from the south, highs will bounce back into the mid and upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll get hotter and more humid (hint, hint…reminder of the season we’re in) by Tuesday and Wednesday. By that time, Hurricane Elsa will be making its move toward Florida. While the intensity of the storm may fluctuate until landfall, it appears that after reaching land the remnants will head north up the Eastern Seaboard. This puts us in the path for rain (and perhaps some wind) late next week. We’ll keep an eye on it, but for now it appears this will have a minor impact in these parts. Try to make the best of the holiday weekend (your chance to the sunshine at the holiday parties), be safe, and Happy 4th!