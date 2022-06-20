Weather Pattern Remains Same Tuesday, Before Chance of Showers on Wednesday

Thanks to northwest flow, Monday was dry with plenty of sun. The east wind we had this weekend also relaxed and allowed us to reach the mid-to-upper 70s today.

Monday night is calm and quiet. With lower dewpoints and clear skies overnight, we should drop to the mid 50s.

The pattern remains for Tuesday. With clear skies overnight, Tuesday will start rather cool, but because the mid-to-upper level winds are northwest, we’ll have dry skies and plenty of sunshine. This gives us another quick recovery into the mid to low 70s. Cloud coverage does gradually increase throughout the day ahead of our next system arriving in the middle of the week.

A warm front pushes in Wednesday and Thursday with the next disturbance. Lower level moisture surges in Wednesday and sets us up for a wet pattern for the second half of the week. With clouds both days will be cooler than normal, in the 60s, low 70s.

As humidity remains, so do rainfall chances into early next week.

Saturday is drier than Sunday, but both days have chances for a shower or two.

Thunderstorm chances are greater on Sunday, especially for central Massachusetts and Vermont. Because the system is slow moving, clouds will stick around into next Monday and Tuesday. It will take a much stronger front to move the low.

A cold front approaches on Tuesday bringing another chance for rain. This front looks a bit more promising for drying out the region early next week.