“Weather Spectacular” Has Arrived!

Clouds give way to a sunshine-filled day after a stormy Saturday that left rainfall of around 1” in just one hour in Framingham and Worcester. This unsettled weather is long gone, with the exception of some spotty light showers near the Islands and coastal waters this morning.

What an improvement a day makes. Today lets enjoy the gorgeous weather. By mid-morning, we're looking forward to less humidity, refreshing air will continue through tomorrow.

Temperatures head to the mid 80s this afternoon. Along the area-beaches, from the upper 70s to 80s. Expect high tide in the mid-afternoon with calm waters and high UV indices.

Overnight into tomorrow, we’ll continue to enjoy these pleasant conditions. This Fourth is panning out to be “Weather Spectacular” and the pick of the holiday weekend with glorious conditions.

Looking ahead into Tuesday, get the rain gear ready. Beneficial rain is in store, widespread possible with cooler temps. The rest of the week will consist of mostly dry conditions.

Happy Fourth, stay safe, and enjoy.