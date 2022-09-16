Week Ends With Early Taste of Fall, Rain Showers to Follow

A rather fall-like stretch of weather has taken hold across New England, bringing a comfortable stretch of days. Friday starts cool in the low 40s to near 50 degrees. Locations throughout the Connecticut River Valley and higher in elevation across New Hampshire will drop into the 30s, producing patchy spots of frost. With high pressure over head, tranquil weather persists throughout Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The trend carries into Saturday and the day is slightly warmer. With an east-to-southeast wind, clouds push in, but the day is still pleasant.

An unsettle trend with showers begins Sunday. This stretch would be welcomed for southern New England, as the region still experiences severe and extreme drought. Beneficial rain has helped improve the dryness in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Sunday midday, a warm front meanders across New England with showers to the north, and drier, warmer weather to the south. Because the gradient is a bit pronounced, the forecast becomes a bit tricky in navigating precisely where the bulk of the activity will set up. In any sense, the forecast will need a watchful eye, and the NBC10 Boston First Alert Weather team will navigate a tricky setup next week.