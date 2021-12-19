Week Kicks Off With Frigid Temps, Single Digit Wind Chill

We started the day with a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow across New England with flurries that lasted close to an hour in the Boston area. While it ended fast, our temperatures have remained cool. Even though our highs are tracking in the upper 30s, our active wind gusts are bringing down the “feels like temperatures” into the low to mid 20s in some areas. So bundle up if you have any outdoor plans this evening, our temperatures will drop even more tonight as clear skies will allow for radiational cooling to take place.

Our temperatures will feel in the teens for many by tomorrow morning and even in the single digits for some across the northern states, with the addition of Worcester, expected to see down to 8 degrees by 6am as wind chill.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

While we’re starting off our week with mostly clear skies and bright conditions through Tuesday, our rain chances will increase on Wednesday as a low pressure system offshore tracks to our south and brings the chance os showers. We’ll likely see rain in the southern states but some wintry mix and freezing rain may make its way into central MA towards Essex County and southern New Hampshire. The forecast for Thursday is looking nice, bright skies once again with a chance of watching a low pressure system bringing rain and snow into the holiday forecast. Since temperatures are expected to remain with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s on Saturday, it’s likely that snow will have a difficult time to make it south, but VT, NH and ME will likely see the chance of flurries on Saturday morning.

Overall temperatures will remain in the 30s-40s this week with the active shower days being Wednesday & Saturday in our exclusive 10-day forecast. Stay tuned for updates.