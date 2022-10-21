Weekend Forecast: Sunny Saturday, Then Showers Sunday

After a frosty start to the day, temperatures are finally hopping back to the 60s for the afternoon. We’re enjoying another sunny day, and dry conditions persist. A high pressure system will allow us to warm up into the upper 60s Saturday.

Saturday will become the official pick of the weekend for many, specially those south. Showers will grow on Sunday morning along the southeast, clipping only the tip of Massachusetts in the morning, but spreading farther north as the evening progresses.

With the coastal low spreading inland Monday through Tuesday, we’ll likely see rainfall amounts exceeding an inch across the Cape and Islands as well as the southeastern communities. Isolated spots may get up to 2 inches. Rain will remain in the forecast through Monday and linger into Tuesday.

We’ll keep a daily chance for showers next week but we run the possibility of watching for “mostly dry conditions” in western areas, meaning it’s possible that not everyone will see rain, nor will it come at the same time. Here’s the thing: we depend on how far inland will this coastal low reaches. If it remains slightly towards the east, it’s possible that the Berkshires and areas west, like Vermont, don’t see much activity. If this system reaches the western areas, such spots may also add over an inch in rainfall amounts as the moisture would likely persist through Wednesday before another frontal boundary out west pushes in bringing more rain.

Transitioning the focus to temperatures, we’ll likely see above average highs through next week and lows that will remain “warmer” dipping only into the 50s and upper 40s. Frost won’t be an issue in southern states for now. In the 10 day forecast we’ll see a brief break of rain before more unsettled weather fills in the following weekend.