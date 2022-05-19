FIRST ALERT: Weekend Highs to Exceed 90 Degrees, Challenge Record Temps

A cool, damp and cloudy day is on tap today after an area of low pressure brought much-needed rainfall to the region earlier this morning. We're expecting a few areas of drizzle around due to lingering moisture in the atmosphere.

Southwest winds will increase this afternoon behind the departing low. Highs will only reach into the mid to upper 50s for most, except in Maine, where temperatures rise into the low to mid 60s.

Overnight, a drying trend develops, with low clouds and areas of fog around. Temperatures fall to what is around typical for lows this time of year, in the low 50s.

Dry weather and plenty of sunshine is expected tomorrow. Any patchy fog that developed overnight will burn-off given mid-May sun angle. Highs rise into the upper 70s to low 80s with low humidity, excluding the coast where onshore winds will yield cooler temperatures.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms towards the evening as a disturbance moves through the interior. Not expecting a wash-out with this system but, a few areas may be caught by surprise. Overall, a very pleasant day!

Significant summer-time heat and humidity move in for the weekend, with both days expected to rise above 90 degrees across much of New England. Heat indices rise into the mid 90s to 100 degrees.

Daily and monthly temperature records could be challenged. Precautions should be taken for those who plan to be outside this weekend. A cold front sweeps through the region Sunday and Sunday night, ushering in showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Looking ahead to next week, a turn towards more seasonable weather appears to be in the cards with high pressure dominating our weather through the middle of the week. By Wednesday, an area of low pressure approaches from the Ohio River Valley, returning chances for precipitation on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.