Weekend Outlook: Sunny Saturday, Rainy Sunday

Scattered showers continue to move through southern New England. Some wet snowflakes even mixed into the rain across higher elevations and across southern New Hampshire.

The heaviest rain has already tapered off and there will be some breaks, but expect clouds, some fog and drizzle in those breaks especially on the coast. The onshore wind will keep our temps in the low to mid 40s all day.

The rain all moves out around sunset, giving us a chance for a nice sunset and maybe even a rainbow offshore. Overnight we will have a clear sky, patchy frost and lows in the 30s.

This weekend will be split. Saturday will be beautiful with highs around 60 inland, and cooler temps in the coast and full sunshine. Clouds increase late in the day as our next system lines up to our west.

Sunday will be rainy, raw and breezy as another coastal low develops. There is a chance for a wintry mix in higher terrain and even just northwest of Boston in the Worcester Hills, and along the Rt. 2 corridor.

Some of the models have scattered coatings to a couple inches of snow accumulation there in grassy spots. The mountains could see a few inches of wet snowfall. Stay tuned to updates on this system. The precipitation sticks around Sunday through Monday as temperatures stay in the 40s.

Tuesday brings us dry weather and highs in the mid 50s again. Wednesday into Thursday another round of rain will move through. There is a small hint that some milder air tries to nudge its way into southern New England by Thursday afternoon and through next weekend.

High pressure may move in by the end of the 10-day and if this is the case then highs will warm into the 60s by then. We will keep an eye on this pattern change.