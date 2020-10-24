Weekend Split Between Warm and Cool Temperatures

The weekend looks to be a 50/50 split. This split, however, isn't between sunshine an rain; instead it's between warm and cool. Only eight days this October have featured below average temperatures.

Cooler air will return tomorrow. High temperatures today, however, will reach the upper 60s to mid 70s across the region. A shower or two is possible in the mountains late afternoon but most areas will stay dry. Clouds thicken up overnight as the cold front moves through.

Temperatures tomorrow will stay in the 50s. The day will likely end up being the coolest so far this season.

We will enter into another stretch of unsettled weather beginning Monday and continuing through midweek. It would be nice to get some more beneficial rain, but it appears three day totals will range from 1/3 of an inch to 3/4 of an inch.

Drier, quieter weather will move in by the end of the week into the weekend. Halloween looks mostly dry but cool. Remember, next week we set the clocks back an hour, meaning we gain an hour of sleep, but we will lose an hour of daylight at the end of the day.